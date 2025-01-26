China becomes largest online retail market for 12 consecutive years
A press conference on ensuring market supply and promoting consumption during the Spring Festival is held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has become the world's largest online retail market for 12 consecutive years, with online retail sales reaching 15.5 trillion yuan (about 2.16 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.
China's wholesale and retail industries have made steady progress driven by various policies, providing strong support for expanding domestic demand and forging a new development paradigm, Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping told a press conference.
Sheng said that the added value of the wholesale and retail industries reached 13.8 trillion yuan in 2024, accounting for 10.2 percent of the GDP and playing a vital role in smoothing circulation, creating jobs and reducing logistics costs.
The ministry will work with relevant departments to further enrich supporting policies, implement detailed measures and accelerate the promotion of high-quality development of wholesale and retail industries, so as to further smooth the circulation of the national economy, Sheng added.
Photos
- Global artists showcase Chinese heritage-inspired art in Beijing amid Spring Festival atmosphere
- People across China enjoy traditional customs before Spring Festival
- A glimpse of China's development through exhibitions
- China's Sichuan attracts tourists, snow sports enthusiasts with rich ice and snow resources
Related Stories
- China's commerce ministry to boost opening-up, ease market access in 2025
- China's commerce ministry to boost opening-up, ease market access in 2025
- Non-standard commerce transforms China's distinctive consumer market
- China moves to attract long-term funds to capital market
- China's securities regulator vows "all-out efforts" to maintain market stability
- Posters: China accelerates efforts to build unified national market
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.