China's securities regulator vows "all-out efforts" to maintain market stability

Xinhua) 09:56, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Monday that it will make every effort to sustain the stable recovery of the securities market, as it outlined key priorities for 2025.

The CSRC will work with the central bank to enhance the effectiveness of structural monetary policy tools, while also intensifying policy interpretation to promptly address market concerns and further stabilize market expectations, according to its 2025 work conference.

The regulator pledged to streamline the entry of medium- and long-term capital into the market and enhance institutional inclusiveness and adaptability. Efforts will also be made to increase connectivity between Chinese and global capital markets, and draw on experience from foreign markets to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of China's A-share market.

It will also enhance regulatory effectiveness and strengthen investor protection, while improving the variety of futures products in key areas such as agriculture, manufacturing and green transformation.

Looking ahead, the CSRC said that China's macroeconomic policies will be more proactive in 2025, with greater-than-anticipated efforts in counter-cyclical adjustments.

As the country's market stabilization mechanisms continue to improve, the investment value of the capital market for investors will become increasingly evident, the CSRC added.

