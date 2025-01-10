Home>>
Posters: China accelerates efforts to build unified national market
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:46, January 10, 2025
Editor's note: A guideline released by the National Development and Reform Commission, aims to build a unified national market, break down market barriers, boost domestic demand and enhance openness.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China reports stable inflation, warming domestic demand in 2024
- Countries around the world are welcome to seize opportunities in China, share in China's development dividends: FM spokesperson
- China tightens oversight on administrative inspections of enterprises
- EconoScope | China's new guideline shapes future economy for building unified national market
- Commentary: What can the world expect from China in 2025?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.