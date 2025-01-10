Languages

Posters: China accelerates efforts to build unified national market

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:46, January 10, 2025

Editor's note: A guideline released by the National Development and Reform Commission, aims to build a unified national market, break down market barriers, boost domestic demand and enhance openness.

 

 

 

 

 

