Commentary: What can the world expect from China in 2025?

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- As the world steps into 2025, amidst geopolitical tensions, unrest and poverty in certain regions, China as always remains committed to fulfilling the aspirations of its own people for a better life while actively fostering global peace and development.

One of the most closely watched aspects is the Chinese economy, which has withstood numerous challenges both at home and abroad, meeting its annual growth target for 2024, particularly with the support of a series of incremental policies introduced in late September.

Despite the predictions of those who peddle the "China collapse" theory, China remains the world's largest engine of economic growth and an important cornerstone of global economic stability. Its vitality and potential are set to be further unleashed as the second-largest economy in the world embarks on a path of high-quality growth.

In 2025, the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, bold and impactful policies are set to drive the nation's economic recovery, ensuring robust and sustained growth. With unwavering confidence, China is prepared to tackle global challenges, including trade protectionism and external pressures, head-on.

A key source of confidence lies in China's continuous drive for opening up over the past four decades. Just last year, a series of high-standard measures were introduced, including the removal of all market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector, permission for foreign investors to operate wholly-owned businesses in value-added telecom services in select pilot regions, the expansion of visa-free policies for more countries, and the implementation of zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for all least developed countries with diplomatic relations with China.

With a landmark resolution adopted in July 2024 to further deepen reforms, China is poised to make significant strides in advancing reform and opening up. For instance, efforts are in full swing to ensure that the Hainan Free Trade Port -- an emblematic project for high-standard opening up -- will begin independent customs operations this year.

Amid rising global trade protectionism and the rhetoric of "decoupling" and "de-risking," China remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding openness, strengthening global connections, and deepening ties with international markets.

China's push for greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology drives its own high-quality development while also benefiting the world.

Gazing at the stars, China's space program continued to astound the world in 2024, with its Chang'e-6 lunar probe successfully collecting samples from the far side of the moon for the first time. This groundbreaking achievement has enriched the global understanding of our celestial neighbor.

The country's technological strength and production capacity in the new energy sector have contributed to global efforts in reducing carbon emissions. With the world's largest and most comprehensive new energy industry chain, China will remain a key driver of the global green transformation. In 2024, China's new energy vehicle output exceeded 10 million units for the first time.

China always represents a firm force for peace, unity, openness, justice, and inclusiveness amid rising uncertainties and instability in the international landscape. The new year will attest to the robustness and resilience of the Chinese economy as well as the new win-win opportunities it creates for the rest of the world, aligned with the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

