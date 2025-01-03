China confident in promoting continuous economic recovery in 2025: official

Xinhua) 13:05, January 03, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- When setting economic growth targets for 2025, China will consider both needs and possibilities and ensure coherence with medium and long-term planning, an official with the country's top economic planner said on Friday.

A senior National Development and Reform Commission official, Yuan Da, told a press conference that China's economy will face many new difficulties and challenges in 2025. The external environment is becoming more complex and severe, with deepening adverse impacts.

However, Yuan believes there are "positive factors." China's economy has a stable foundation, multiple advantages, strong resilience and great potential. Further comprehensive deepening of reforms, development of new quality productive forces, and boosting the domestic circulation of the economy will stimulate the internal momentum of economic development.

The effects of policies introduced last year will continue to be evident, and there remains ample space for macro policies this year. Coupled with richer macro-control tools, these can provide strong support for achieving the 2025 economic growth targets, Yuan said.

"We are full of confidence in promoting the continuous recovery of the economy in 2025, and also fully confident in completing the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan with high quality," the official said.

