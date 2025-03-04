Interview: R&D, innovation in Chinese market drive global technological advance, says BMW board member

Xinhua) 12:21, March 04, 2025

MUNICH, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Innovations from BMW's Chinese factories not only drive local development but also enhance the overall technological capabilities and production efficiency of the company through its global network, said Milan Nedeljkovic, a board member responsible for production at BMW Group.

"BMW factories implement unified global standards during production, and our global production network is highly coordinated, with factories supporting one another," Nedeljkovic told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"BMW has made significant investments in research and development (R&D) in China to meet market demands. The innovations developed in China serve not only the local market but are also promoted globally, driving overall technological progress," he said.

Nedeljkovic emphasized that the Chinese market holds a key position in BMW's global strategy. BMW has over 20 years of investment history in China, with three vehicle production plants. More than 90 percent of its output is used to meet domestic demand in China, creating a robust production network.

"BMW has adjusted its product strategy to cater to the Chinese market, establishing a strong business foundation and maintaining close cooperation with local partners, thus building an efficient supply network," said Nedeljkovic.

"The Group will continue to deepen its presence in China, enhancing global coordination in production, R&D and innovation," he added.

According to BMW Group's data, the Chinese market accounts for more than a quarter of the BMW Group's total sales. In 2024, BMW sold 715,159 units and produced 695,579 units in China. Almost 90 percent of vehicles produced locally in China are also sold there.

BMW Group has established an R&D center in China, the largest one outside Germany. It has also set up innovation hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Nanjing, covering key technology areas such as automotive R&D, digital services, software systems, and autonomous driving.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)