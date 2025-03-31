Conference exploring AI's role in positive content creation held in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 17:25, March 31, 2025

A conference aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for positive online content is held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the conference)

A conference aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for positive online content was held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 29, 2025.

Guests included Zhuang Rongwen, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chief of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), and Chen Gang, Party chief of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Together, they launched the 2025 AI Empowering Positive Energy Creation Plan.

A humanoid robot performs alongside the Guangxi Symphony Orchestra during a conference aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for positive online content in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the conference)

The conference focused on using AI to promote positive content in online communication, bringing together representatives from media companies, internet firms and research institutions. Niu Yibing, deputy head of the CAC, delivered a keynote address.

Through interactive exhibitions and demonstrations, the event showcased achievements in AI-driven projects, launched new products, and facilitated supply-demand integration to drive industry growth.

The event centered on themes of development, innovation and security, with updates on the registration of generative AI models.

Attendees from various sectors presented innovative AI-powered projects, highlighting AI's potential to inspire and promote positive content creation.

An AI-empowered content creation project is showcased at a conference aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for positive online content in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the conference)

The event drew several high-profile attendees, including Li Liangsheng, vice minister of China's Ministry of Water Resources, Dong Xin, deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration, and Li Jing, deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China, along with officials from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

About 600 people participated in the conference, comprising officials from central Party and state institutions, media groups, local and national news outlets, provincial cyberspace authorities, leaders of major internet companies, industry experts, scholars, journalists, and representatives from various sectors.

A man shakes hands with a humanoid robot at a conference aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for positive online content in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the conference)

