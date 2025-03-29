EU to invest 1.3 bln euros in AI, cybersecurity

Xinhua) 11:10, March 29, 2025

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission announced on Friday that it will invest 1.3 billion euros (about 1.41 billion U.S. dollars) in digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and data, and cybersecurity, by 2027.

The funding comes under the European Union's (EU) Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL), which aims to boost strategic technologies and enhance the continent's tech sovereignty.

Key priorities of the program include improving the availability and accessibility of generative AI applications, boosting the bloc's cyber resilience, and building a powerful digital model of Earth to support climate adaptation and disaster risk management.

The program will also back digital education and training, helping institutions cultivate talent and build advanced digital skills.

With a total budget of 8.1 billion euros for 2021 to 2027, DIGITAL is the EU's first funding program fully focused on digital transformation for businesses and citizens. (1 euro = 1.08 U.S. dollar)

