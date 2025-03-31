Chinese ambassador urges cooperation to harness AI for benefits of all

Xinhua) 13:16, March 31, 2025

GENEVA, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Shen Jian stressed on Friday that international community should promote artificial intelligence for good and for all through dialogue and cooperation.

Shen made the remarks when attending the Global Conference on AI, Security and Ethics 2025 held by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.

Shen said that China has put forward the Global AI Governance Initiative in 2023, advocating to uphold a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, to build consensus through dialogue and cooperation, and to develop open, fair and effective governance mechanisms in a bid to promote AI technologies to benefit humanity.

He also noted that China has promoted the UN General Assembly to adopt by consensus the resolution on Enhancing International Cooperation on Capacity-Building of Artificial Intelligence, and actively carried out relevant international cooperation efforts, including proposing an AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All and organizing the first Workshop on AI Capacity Building.

The international community should put equal emphasis on development and security, continue to promote the global governance of AI through strengthening dialogue and cooperation, enhancing mutual trust and building consensus, to jointly promote the goal of AI for good and for all.

The two-day conference that kicked off in Geneva on Thursday brought together the diplomatic community, as well as experts from the military, industry, academia, civil society organizations and research labs, focusing on the governance of AI in security and defence.

