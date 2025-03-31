Airlines start to fly summer, autumn plans, adding more international routes

March 31, 2025

Chinese airlines started on Sunday to implement a set of summer and autumn flight plans, which will run until October 25, while the mileage of international flight routes continues to expand, official data showed.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the regulator, said on Sunday that it has approved 140 domestic and foreign airlines, including 32 Chinese airlines, to operate 17,512 passenger flights per week, of which 11,004 flights are by Chinese carriers, an increase of 38.4 percent year-on-year, involving 77 foreign countries.

The weekly planned flights of China Eastern Airlines' overseas routes will exceed 1,500, including over 1,250 international flights, up by 22 percent year-on-year, China Eastern Airlines said.

China Southern Airlines said that it plans to implement more than 200 international and regional routes, with its hub network covering 47 countries and regions. The carrier said that it will actively extend services to cover the BRI partner countries.

And, Air China said that it will open new flight routes such as Beijing-Vladivostok, Beijing-Irkutsk, Beijing-Toronto and Beijing-Cairo, resume flights from Chengdu to Paris, and increase the frequency of flights on routes including those from Beijing to Stockholm, Copenhagen and Warsaw, as well as Shanghai-Hanoi, Chongqing-Tokyo and Chengdu-Tokyo routes.

Hainan Airlines plans to operate more than 130 international and regional routes, covering more than 30 countries and regions, and add new international routes, including Beijing-Edinburgh, Chongqing-Osaka/Bangkok, and Haikou-Osaka, and continue to accelerate the resumption and opening of international and regional flights, the company said.

In addition to enhancing connectivity between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, the Cathay Group said that it is expanding its global network to solidify Hong Kong's status as a leading international aviation hub in the world.

Cathay is adding 13 destinations to its flight network this year, including Hyderabad, Dallas, Urumqi, Rome, Munich, and Brussels for Cathay Pacific, and Sendai, Nha Trang, Ishigaki, Komatsu, Cheongju, Daegu, and Miyako (Shimojishima) for HK Express.

"We will promote an orderly increase of international passenger flights and consolidate the traditional international air transport market… and continuously expand networks among countries participating in the joint construction of the BRI," the CAAC said.

