Family-friendly resorts emerge as new weekend escape for Chinese parents

Xinhua) 15:49, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- As the spring is approaching, young parents living in major cities in China are flocking to the suburbs to enjoy their two-day vacations at all-inclusive hotels and resorts, representing a new trend of traveling.

In Shenzhen, a Chinese father surnamed Li no longer worries about finding places to take his daughter on weekends since experiencing a delightful getaway with his family at a local five-star hotel two years ago.

"The moment we opened the room door, my daughter was instantly captivated by the Snoopy welcome sign placed inside. Besides, it was incredibly fun for us to search for the hidden gift prepared by the hotel," Li recalled.

He said that the Snoopy-themed buffet of the hotel not only offered seafood and steak but also hamburgers, pizza, and other foods loved by children. There were also activity areas where kids could enjoy themselves, such as painting, making snacks, and watching cartoons, which can free parents from childcare.

The staycation within the hotel unlocked a new approach for Li to travel with his child. Just like Li, an increasingly large group of middle-income Chinese parents in first-tier cities are taking fine hotels and resorts as their go-to choice on weekends.

According to Ctrip, China's leading online travel platform, in 2023, family travelers accounted for nearly 40 percent of users booking high-end star hotels. Additionally, the number of high-end star hotel orders from family travelers increased by 121 percent compared to the previous year.

"I'm stocking up on hotel reservations," said a Chinese mother with the assumed name Flora, clicking rapidly on a purchase link as the countdown on a booking platform ticked away.

"Weekends are always a challenge -- figuring out where to take the kids. Traditional travel options often fail to meet children's demands, but family resorts could," she said.

Having visited various resorts in the Yangtze River Delta region multiple times, Flora knows a lot about discounts. While these resorts don't come cheap -- the room rates often exceed 1,000 yuan (about 139 U.S. dollars) per night during peak seasons, and it's not unusual for a two-night stay to cost over 3,000 yuan -- their appeal seems undeniable.

During China's two major online shopping festivals in 2024, Senbo Tourism, a domestic resort brand famous for its water parks, wood houses, and family-friendly services in south China, earned a gross merchandise volume of over 100 million yuan each time, with approximately 20 percent of sales coming from pre-purchased packages.

Ye Jianping, general manager of Senbo Tourism, pointed out that the key to success is providing travelers with the ultimate stay experience. "When a family of three arrives, our staff always greet the children first," said Ye.

Attention is also paid to the needs of children of different age groups. For example, resorts of Senbo customize pillow options based on children's age and provide educational courses on plants and animals, as well as thematic experience products designed around career and drama.

"Combining accommodation with diversified additional services has become an inevitable direction for the development of the hotel industry," added the industry insider.

Historically, hotels were seen as mere pit stops during travel, primarily offering accommodation. However, this perception is gradually changing in China as a number of resort hotels and unique homestays become key destinations for Chinese tourists.

For many vacationers, the initial motivation to travel now is to experience these hotels' comprehensive services. "Compared to the special forces-style travel, I prefer finding a comfortable hotel for a vacation," said a white-collar worker from Shanghai surnamed Ni.

As reported by TTG China, an industry publication, Chinese consumers' vacation demands are evolving toward quality, diversity, and hassle-free experiences, noted Andrew Xu Bingbin, co-president of Fosun Tourism Group and CEO of Club Med China.

Xu said that this is particularly evident among travelers with children, who seek worry-free child outings and pursue educational and entertaining experiences for their kids.

In addition, with the acceleration of life's pace, short-term breaks between busy urban routines have gradually become indispensable for many Chinese parents, helping them to balance work and life better, rejuvenate energy, and discover new joys of life.

A 2024 report released by the China Tourism Academy showed that weekend tourists accounted for more than 41 percent of the annual tourist flow in China, indicating the prosperous development of the weekend leisure tourism market.

Xu believed that today's travelers are no longer limited to long-distance trips or annual vacations. Instead, they are increasingly inclined to seek short, frequent breaks within their busy schedules.

Figures from Meituan, one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for services, indicated that the proportion of family travelers in major tourism scenarios in China had been steadily rising and reached 18.2 percent in the first half of 2024, a 6.4 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Seizing this trend, authorities are making efforts to stimulate China's tourism consumption by developing new growth points like family travel and entertainment.

According to a statement issued by China's State Council in January, hotels and homestays in the country are encouraged to introduce high-quality family rooms and children's rooms and to develop family-friendly resorts.

By offering tailored amenities and services, the hospitality industry can play a pivotal role in supporting family travel and enhancing overall satisfaction, noted the statement.

"Young parents nowadays are all about keeping things chill when it comes to spending time with their kids. Family-friendly hotels packed with fun facilities and activities are the best choice," said the father Li.

