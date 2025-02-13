Affordable alternative destinations gain popularity among young travelers

People's Daily Online) 15:31, February 13, 2025

China's travel culture is evolving, and during the Spring Festival, "traveling for the New Year" has become a modern tradition. Many young travelers, hesitant to join the crowds at popular destinations, are opting for cost-effective and immersive "alternative travel" experiences. By exploring lesser-known destinations, they find a refreshing sense of novelty and satisfaction on their journeys.

Instead of touring the crowded hotspots during the Spring Festival holiday, Chen Yiran, a woman born after 1995 from east China's Anhui Province, visited north China's Tianjin Municipality after the holiday to experience the city's romantic ambiance.

Photo taken in September 2023 shows an aerial view of a wharf at the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (China News Service/Tong Yu)

"Tianjin's Haihe River is often likened to the Seine River in France for its romantic charm," said Chen, noting that Tianjin provides a rich cultural atmosphere comparable to France but at a more affordable price.

She stayed at a B&B in Tianjin's Wudadao historical urban area, or the Five Great Avenues, with views of Western-style architecture.

Harbin, Manzhouli, and Yanji in northeast China provide an atmosphere that gives tourists a sense of traveling abroad. According to Fang Zeqian, an industry analyst with online travel agency Ctrip, the search volume for articles on alternative travel destinations on Ctrip in 2024 saw a significant increase, with related articles experiencing a 75 percent year-on-year rise in views.

A report on alternative destinations for young people by online travel platform Mafengwo revealed that individuals born in the 1990s and 2000s account for 59.1 percent of those seeking unique, niche destinations that offer personalized experiences.

"Alternative destinations are typically known for being cost-effective, attracting fewer tourists, and being easily accessible," said Fang. Topics associated with alternative destinations have generated over 10 million views on Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, a popular lifestyle social media platform.

Photo shows the exterior of the Astor Hotel in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (China News Service/Tong Yu)

Zhang Chen, a young traveler from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, originally planned to go skiing in Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province or Yabuli in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. However, due to long travel distances and high costs, she ultimately chose Xiling Snow Mountain in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan province, which was closer to home and significantly more budget-friendly.

"The snow quality here is great, and I don't have to travel far. The total cost is less than half of what I would have spent on a trip to the northeast," Zhang said. She discovered Xiling Snow Mountain through social media, where many users recommended it as an ideal "beginner-friendly" ski destination for southern travelers.

"I was initially concerned that the skiing experience might not be as good as in the northeast, but once I arrived, I realized there was nothing to worry about. The resort has multiple ski runs and professional equipment, making it very accessible for beginners," she shared. Besides skiing, she also planned to visit the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding to see the famous panda "Huahua." "For travelers with limited time and budget, choosing a nearby alternative destination offers great value," she added.

Fang believes that the rise of alternative destinations not only demonstrates the more rational consumption habits of young travelers, but also reflects their pursuit of personalized experiences. With the flow of information on social media, an increasing number of such destinations are being discovered.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)