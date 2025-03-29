China sees current account surplus of 423.9 billion USD in 2024

Xinhua) 16:07, March 29, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China recorded a current account surplus of 423.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2024 and saw a capital and financial account deficit of 434 billion dollars, according to data released Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The fourth quarter saw China's current account surplus reach 163.8 billion dollars, with a capital and financial account deficit of 187.3 billion dollars.

In terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), China's current account surplus reached 318.8 billion SDRs for 2024, while the capital and financial account deficit totaled 326.2 billion SDRs.

The SDR is an interest-bearing international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement other reserve assets of member countries.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)