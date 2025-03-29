Valid invention patents in China's strategic emerging industries exceed 1.3 mln

Xinhua) 10:16, March 29, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of valid invention patents in China's strategic emerging industries had exceeded 1.3 million by the end of 2024, with a year-on-year growth of 15.7 percent, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said Friday.

During a press conference in Beijing, Wang Peizhang, a senior official at the CNIPA, said that invention patents now account for 70.4 percent of new patent applications filed by colleges and research institutions.

Strengthening the transformation and application of patents has played a vital role in promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, and in driving high-quality development, Wang added.

The CNIPA will also promote the deep integration of industry, academia and research, supporting key enterprises in the industrial chain to strengthen collaborative innovation with leading colleges and research institutions while cultivating high-value patent portfolios, according to Wang.

