China's innovation capabilities soar amid surge in high-value patents

Xinhua) 15:40, January 15, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's innovation capabilities have surged, with 14 high-value invention patents per 10,000 people, marking a significant advancement in the country's intellectual property (IP) development, an official said at a press conference on Wednesday.

By the end of 2024, China had approximately 4.76 million valid domestic invention patents, a 16.3 percent increase compared to 2023, making it the first country to surpass 4 million patents, according to Hu Wenhui, deputy commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

Among these, the number of high-value domestic invention patents reached approximately 1.98 million, marking an 18.8 percent year-on-year increase. Valid invention patents in strategic emerging industries totaled nearly 1.35 million, growing by 15.7 percent year on year.

As of the end of 2024, the number of domestic enterprises in China holding valid invention patents reached 497,000, an increase of 69,000 compared to the same period last year, Hu said.

He also highlighted that the industrialization rate of valid invention patents held by domestic enterprises has maintained steady growth for five consecutive years, reaching 53.3 percent in 2024, indicating a rapid transformation of innovative achievements into practical productive forces.

Overseas IP applications have become increasingly dynamic. In 2024, Chinese applicants maintained a leading position globally in submitting international patent applications via the Patent Cooperation Treaty, design patents through the Hague System and international trademarks under the Madrid System.

A total of 130,000 high-value invention patents from China received authorization overseas last year, Hu said, adding that an increasing number of domestic innovators are focusing on leveraging IP to expand into international markets and enhance their global competitiveness.

