China expresses regret over EU's WTO complaint against patent case ruling

Xinhua) 10:19, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday expressed regret over a complaint that the European Union (EU) lodged at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China's judicial ruling on standard essential patent disputes.

China received a consultation request from the EU on Jan. 20, the ministry said in an online statement responding to media inquiry on the issue.

China has adhered strictly to WTO rules and its accession commitments, and continually improved legislation and law enforcement related to the protection of intellectual property rights, and its achievements have been widely recognized, the ministry said.

It said that the communication channels between China and the EU have always remained open for intellectual property issues, and stressed that the country will address subsequent matters in accordance with WTO rules and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

