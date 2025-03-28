Themed lecture highlights deepening Sri Lanka-China cultural ties

Xinhua) 11:07, March 28, 2025

COLOMBO, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The "Me and China" themed lecture was held on Wednesday at the China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka, highlighting the growing cultural and personal connections between the two countries.

The event featured two key lectures. Ajith Dharmawardena, president of Sri Lanka-China Buddhist Friendship Association, shared his personal journey in a talk titled "Me and China: At Beijing Language Institute", reflecting on his experiences learning Chinese and life in Nanjing.

Aruna de Silva, also from the association, delivered a lecture titled "The Impact of China on One's Life", emphasizing China's influence on Sri Lanka through shared values and development cooperation.

Wu Hongyuan, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Kelaniya, stressed the need to train cultural ambassadors and build bridges through arts and education.

Organized by the China Cultural Center, "Me and China" serves as a platform for Sri Lankan scholars and citizens to share personal stories and perspectives on China, promoting stronger bilateral ties through cultural dialogue.

