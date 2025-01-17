Sri Lankan president lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:59, January 17, 2025

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

