Home>>
Sri Lankan president lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:59, January 17, 2025
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.