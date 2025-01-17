China's top legislator meets with Sri Lankan president

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Beijing on Thursday.

China is willing to work with Sri Lanka to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, with a focus on building a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future, while deepening their strategic cooperative partnership based on mutual assistance and lasting friendship.

The NPC of China appreciates the Sri Lankan Parliament's active support for the friendly cooperation between the two countries and is willing to continue to deepen exchanges between the two legislatures at all levels, strengthen exchanges of experience in legislation and supervision, and contribute to each other's national development and bilateral practical cooperation.

Noting that Sri Lanka and China enjoy a time-honored friendship, Dissanayake said Sri Lanka is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields including economy, culture, education and tourism, strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies, and elevate bilateral relations to a new high.

