Sri Lanka's president to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:32, January 10, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 14 to 17, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.
