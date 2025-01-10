Sri Lanka's president to visit China

Xinhua) 15:32, January 10, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 14 to 17, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.

