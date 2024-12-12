China delivers shipment of school uniform fabric to Sri Lanka

This photo taken on Dec. 10, 2024 shows a batch of fabric from China in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka received a shipment of fabric from China on Tuesday as part of a larger grant to supply uniform materials benefiting approximately 4.6 million school children in 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

COLOMBO, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka received a shipment of fabric from China on Tuesday as part of a larger grant to supply uniform materials benefiting approximately 4.6 million school children in 2025.

The fabric was officially handed over to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya by Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong during a ceremony at Colombo International Container Terminals.

Amarasuriya said that education has always been a top priority for Sri Lanka and one of the pillars of the country's transformation. She was very grateful for China's selfless help to the next generation of Sri Lanka.

Qi said the school uniforms made of these fabrics symbolize the common vision of China and Sri Lanka, hoping that every child will have the opportunity to learn, grow and have a better future.

In 2022, the Chinese government decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka facing economic difficulties.

In 2023 and 2024, the school uniform fabrics donated by China accounted for 70 percent and 80 percent of the total demand of Sri Lankan public schools, respectively, and the latest shipment could meet 100 percent of their needs in 2025.

