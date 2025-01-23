Sri Lanka reaps dividends from China's growth

January 23, 2025 By Zhao Jia (China Daily)

An expert from the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences demonstrates fruit bagging technology in Makandura, Sri Lanka, on Dec 23, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Beneath the sun's golden rays at the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Development Center in Makandura, Sri Lanka, Chinese agricultural expert Sun Dequan was surrounded by local farmers and agricultural technicians while demonstrating, step-by-step, the advanced techniques for banana planting and field management.

Sri Lanka, a land blessed with over 100 varieties of edible fruit crops, has long faced challenges in realizing its agricultural potential, due to outdated farming methods and an underdeveloped fruit industry.

"By applying Chinese techniques, bananas are showing remarkable growth," said Sun, 53, head of a team of Chinese experts who came to the island nation in April 2023 under a South-South cooperation program. The program was jointly launched by China, Sri Lanka, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

"We've introduced 12 key agricultural technologies and established three high-standard demonstration farms for bananas, pineapples, and mangoes," Sun said, adding that 31 training sessions have been held, attracting over 1,900 participants.

These accomplishments were hard-earned. Sun reflected on the challenges his team's members faced upon their arrival, as language barriers, tropical diseases, and unyielding heat tested their resilience.

Yet he was also profoundly touched by the eagerness of local residents to embrace new knowledge.

"This is why we came to Sri Lanka," Sun said. "No matter how tough it gets, seeing the impact of our efforts makes it all worthwhile.

"Through collaboration and shared growth, we are not just improving agriculture — we are strengthening the friendship between our nations," he added.

The project is only part of the broader efforts by China to help Sri Lanka, one of the nation's traditional partners in South Asia, to explore a development path suited to its national conditions.

Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to sharing the dividends from its own development during the state visit to China last week by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

President Xi Jinping told Dissanayake, the first head of state to visit China in the new year, that China's efforts to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization will bring new opportunities for Sri Lanka's development.

China will actively support Sri Lanka in focusing on economic development, advancing high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and enhancing collaboration in areas such as modern agriculture and the digital and marine economies, Xi said.

They also witnessed the signing of 15 cooperation agreements.

"Together, we're paving the way for a new era of Sri Lanka-China cooperation," Dissanayake wrote in a post on X after the meeting. He also said he was "grateful for China's strong support for Sri Lanka's vision of 'A Thriving Nation — A Beautiful Life' &efforts to build a corruption-free nation".

By the end of 2022, China had become Sri Lanka's second-largest trading partner, as well as a major foreign investment source and a key provider of development aid. China is also the fourth-largest source of tourists for the South Asian nation.

Robust exchanges and cooperation across the board have propelled bilateral ties into the fast lane of development, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong said, citing a series of landmark projects, such as Port City Colombo and Hambantota International Port.

According to a joint statement issued last week, the two countries have agreed to advance all major signature projects, fully utilize such platforms as the Silk Road Workshop, and carry out more livelihood programs in Sri Lanka.

Dewaneththi Ruvini Chamika Silva, 27, an employee with a subsidiary of China Harbour Engineering Co, the primary developer of Port City Colombo, said the job was a "fantastic learning curve" for him.

"I've gained valuable insights into professional workflows, enhanced my ability to meet expectations, and developed critical teamwork and problem-solving skills," he said.

'Trusted friend'

"For the people of Sri Lanka, China is not just an economic driver, but also a trusted friend that shares a vision of growth and prosperity," he added, calling the results of this collaboration, as seen in projects like Port City Colombo, "tangible examples of how this partnership benefits both nations".

"The project has created numerous job opportunities, enabling locals to engage in an international work environment, which has been an empowering experience for many. Additionally, the project's infrastructure developments have revitalized Colombo, contributing to urban growth, economic activity and the city's future as a regional hub," he added.

Xiong Hongfeng, a manager at China Harbour Engineering Co, said that the project, once completed, is expected to attract nearly $15 billion in foreign direct investment, increase the Sri Lankan government's fiscal revenue by $5 billion, and create over 400,000 high-quality local jobs.

Greater prospects

Analysts said bilateral cooperation holds even greater prospects for higher-level, more resilient, and sustainable win-win development under the framework of the BRI.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China's School of International Relations, said that apart from major projects, China has also initiated "small and beautiful" livelihood projects with relatively low costs and quick results, and these align with people's immediate and basic needs and help foster friendship and mutual trust between the two nations.

"Beijing has helped Colombo in enhancing its capability building, and Sri Lanka has increasingly recognized that China's development model and experience can bring about growth and prosperity," he added.

Earlier this month, the China Foundation for Rural Development donated 5,000 care packages to the Sri Lankan government to improve the basic learning conditions for students in impoverished areas.

In December, China announced that it will assist in the construction of 1,996 units of affordable housing for low-income groups in five locations in Colombo.

