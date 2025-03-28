Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025: China vs. Singapore

Xinhua) 10:37, March 28, 2025

Zhao Xinyi (R) of China shoots during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Loh Yu Xuan (2nd R) of Singapore attempts a shot during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Loo Elizabeth Tee Inn (R) of Singapore competes during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Zou Yuhe of China shoots to score during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Tio Clarissa Ji San (L) of Singapore competes during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

