Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025: China vs. Singapore
Zhao Xinyi (R) of China shoots during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Loh Yu Xuan (2nd R) of Singapore attempts a shot during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Loo Elizabeth Tee Inn (R) of Singapore competes during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Zou Yuhe of China shoots to score during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Tio Clarissa Ji San (L) of Singapore competes during the women's round robin round 1 match between China and Singapore of Asian Water Polo Championship U20 2025 held in Singapore, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Petar Porobic, head coach of China's men’s water polo dies on flight back home to Montenegro after Asian Games
- Achievements of Singapore women's water polo team in China
- China crushes Uzbekistan in women's water polo preliminaries at Hangzhou Asiad
- Chengdu Universiade | China takes women's water polo title
- Chengdu Universiade | China upsets Italy in women's water polo preliminaries
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.