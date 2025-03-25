U.S. tariffs harm global growth: economists

BEIJING, Mar 24 (China Economic Net) - The global economic outlook is facing significant headwinds as the United States escalates its tariff policies, which economists warn could stifle global growth, exacerbate inflation, and disrupt international trade. According to the Global Economic Outlook report released by UBS on Sunday, tariffs are the most substantial risk to the global economy. Even if only half of the proposed tariffs are implemented, global growth forecasts need to be revised downward. A 10% global tariff could reduce global growth by a full percentage point and add up to 100 basis points to U.S. inflation.

The U.S. administration has proposed tariffs worth at least $786 billion, far exceeding the $113 billion implemented during 2018/19. Stephen Roach, former chief economist of Morgan Stanley and a Yale professor, described these measures as "the most aggressive tariff action by any major nation since the 1930s." In an interview with China Economic Net, he warned that such policies could lead to catastrophic consequences, citing the 60% collapse in global trade from 1931 to 1934 as a grim historical precedent.

Global Repercussions

Roach noted the current level of policy and political uncertainty in the United States is at a record high, creating a challenging environment for businesses. Uncertainty, he described, is "the enemy of decision-making." Companies are hesitant to make hiring and capital expenditure decisions, which could negatively impact economic growth in the latter half of this year. This hesitation is particularly concerning given that the U.S. and China, which together account for 40% of global economic growth since 2010, are experiencing trade-related shocks that could further slow global growth.

Roach criticized the U.S. for scapegoating China for its economic issues, calling these narratives "false." While the U.S. trade deficit with China has decreased due to tariffs, deficits with other countries have surged. In 2023, the U.S. recorded trade deficits with 101 nations, reaching a new record. Roach emphasized the need to address the root causes of the U.S.'s multilateral trade deficit rather than staging a blame game.

Ian Goldin, Founding Director of the Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford, highlighted the broader dangers of U.S. tariffs. He warned that they would increase inflation, slow growth, exacerbate inequality, and harm global poverty reduction efforts. Goldin cautioned that a trade war of tariffs could escalate geopolitical tensions, and further slow global growth. "History teaches us this," he said, emphasizing the counterproductive nature of such policies.

Self-Defeating Outcomes

John Quelch, Executive Vice Chancellor of Duke Kunshan University, warned that U.S. tariffs could backfire, with retaliation likely targeting vulnerable sectors such as agriculture and energy.

Rich Lesser, Global Chair of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) suggests that some U.S. companies could see profit margins shrink by up to 14 percentage points due to increased costs and supply chain disruptions. UBS estimates that a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada would have a growth impact on the U.S. four times greater than its inflation impact, largely due to currency depreciation in the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar, which would damage exports to the U.S.

In a scenario where the U.S. imposes a 60% tariff on China and a 10% tariff on the rest of the world, UBS projects that U.S. domestic demand would decline three times as much as real GDP. If other countries retaliate fully, the GDP impact on the U.S. could increase six-fold. On the other hand, the revenue gain from reciprocal tariffs set to be implemented on April 2nd would be a mere 0.1%, a figure “which we doubt is what the White House had in mind”, the UBS report notes.

In the near term, Rich Lesser highlighted the challenges companies face in enhancing their scenario planning capabilities. This involves modeling the effects of trade disruptions across entire supply chains, not merely focusing on direct suppliers. Companies need to deepen their comprehension of 'no regret' goods—items that remain essential regardless of trade shifts—and gain a clearer understanding of product classifications and the intricacies of product flows. Looking ahead, global trade is poised for a significant transformation. This restructuring is driven by nations striving to diversify their trade alliances as a countermeasure to escalating geopolitical tensions, a trend that is expected to shape the landscape of international commerce in the coming decades.

(Source: China Economic Net)

