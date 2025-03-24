Inter IKEA Group CEO confident in China's economy
By Sheng Chuyi, Xie Ying (People's Daily Online) 14:50, March 24, 2025
The CEO of Inter IKEA Group has expressed confidence in China's economy and highlighted the country's importance to global sustainable development in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 24, 2025.
"Having operated in China for 60 years, we're committed to another six decades of growth here," Jon Abrahamsson Ring said.
He noted that over 90 percent of IKEA's operations in China now use renewable energy. Ring also pointed to opportunities in sustainable raw materials and innovation partnerships, describing China as a market with significant potential.
