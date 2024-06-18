Home>>
Premier Li says China's economy continues to rebound with new growth drivers gaining momentum
(Xinhua) 16:28, June 18, 2024
PERTH, Australia, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Tuesday that against the backdrop of sluggish global economic growth, China's economy has continued to rebound and improve, with its new growth drivers gaining momentum.
Li made the remarks when meeting with the Chinese community in Australia.
