Exploring new horizons: Growing elderly population in China embraces 'poetry and faraway places' amid silver economy boom

With China's population of seniors over 60 surpassing 300 million, ensuring a happy and fulfilling life for all elderly individuals has become a pressing concern for both families and the nation. How can the new generation of seniors in China break away from traditional norms and embrace a different lifestyle, supported by AI technology, multiculturalism, and an elder-friendly society?

The series "Old Age, New Trends" will explore emerging trends in the silver economy, the creative social norms among senior citizens, and innovative eldercare services. It will examine the opportunities and challenges presented by an aging society, highlighting the diverse lifestyles of seniors and the booming eldercare industry in China. Beneath these new trends lies a reflection of Chinese modernization, which aims to provide more secure systems and dignified lives for its senior population.

Passengers pose for a photo at a "silver-haired train" traveling from Shanghai to Wuxi in East China's Jiangsu Province on March 14, 2025. (Photo/Courtesy of China Railway Shanghai Group)

The morning sun streamed through the curtains. Long Ling opened the window to let in the gentle sea breeze. The 61-year-old then left the hotel with his husband, taking a short stroll to the beach just minutes away. The sun cast a soft orange hue over the water, and Long inhaled deeply, savoring the fresh air.

Coming from an inland city in Central China's Hunan Province, Long and her husband, Tian Mu, 63, embarked on a journey across China after their retirement. In March, they spent a few delightful days in South China's Hainan Province where the island charm of sea, sandy beaches, and swaying coconut trees brought them joy and a sense of novelty.

Thousands of kilometers away, Shanghai residents Zhao and his wife boarded a train bound for nearby city of Wuxi in Jiangsu Province to enjoy the blooming flowers. Onboard, they found themselves among many other elderly passengers in their sixties and seventies, all aboard a special "silver-haired train" arranged by the railway authorities for senior travelers. As they chatted about light-hearted topics and excitedly took selfies, the atmosphere on the train was filled with laughter and camaraderie.

According to data released by the State Council Information Office in January, by the end of 2024, people aged 60 and above in China had surpassed 300 million for the first time, accounting for 22 percent of the country's population. This expanding group of senior citizens is increasingly demanding tailored travel services, presenting new opportunities and higher expectations for China's tourism market. Facing this trend, China unveiled a national-level plan on Sunday to boost consumption, which includes developing silver tourism.

Retirees are emerging as a driving force in China's tourism market, said Peng Xizhe, director of the Fudan Institute on Ageing. "Whether from an economic perspective or a focus on humanistic care, the Chinese tourism industry, along with the government and society, is increasingly dedicated to nurturing the 'poetry and faraway places' that some elderly people yearn for," Peng told the Global Times.

Chasing dreams

Long and Tian had been planning for a long-term travel lifestyle after retiring years ago, and this spring, they finally set off on their journey.

Initially, they intended to spend just a few weeks in Hainan. But one day, while strolling through the streets of Hainan's Wenchang City, they were captivated by an advertisement for a wellness sojourn hotel agency specifically for seniors. The ad said that for just 3,700 yuan ($512), one could stay for 130 nights at the agency's nearly 70 hotel branches or its partner hotels across the country. This package includes three meals a day, and can be shared with family members.

Without much hesitation, Long contacted the agency's branch hotel in Wenchang and quickly made the payment. "I think this model is fantastic," she told the Global Times.

"It's incredibly affordable. Besides, the agency's hotels are spread all over the country, making it perfect for those who like to travel, like me and my husband."

Soon, Long and Tian settled into the agency's hotel branch in Wenchang. In the following weeks, they explored some other cities in Hainan, as well as warm southern provinces like Guangdong and Yunnan, staying at local branches of the hotel agency.

According to Long, each day of their trip is filled with freedom and a leisurely pace. They wake up before 7 am, enjoy breakfast, and then wander nearby. They return to the hotels for lunch, take afternoon naps, and then engage in activities at the hotels like billiards or archery. Most guests at the wellness sojourn hotels are seniors like them, and they sometimes gather to chat or play cards.

Tian expressed his satisfaction with their current travel lifestyle. He recalled how much he loved traveling before retirement, but due to a busy work schedule, his short trips were always rushed. "Now, I have plenty of time every day to enjoy a peaceful life in warm, fresh destinations," he told the Global Times. "Moreover, most of the guests at these hotels are around the same age, so we have companionship and don't feel lonely."

In Wuxi, Zhao was enchanted by the breathtaking cherry blossoms that created a dreamy pink world. After a three-day trip, Zhao and his wife took a "silver-haired train" to return to Shanghai with other elderly travelers on Sunday.

Zhao spoke highly of his train trip. He had always wanted to visit Wuxi, but found it inconvenient to drive there due to health reasons, and his children were too busy to help. "But going there by train was also good," said Zhao, who added that the senior-friendly train he and his wife took was "thoughtfully arranged in every aspect."

The Tian and Zhao couples are among the growing group of "vigorous seniors" in China, said Peng. He said this group, which has witnessed China's reform and opening up and experienced firsthand the country's modernization, now enjoys financial freedom and leisure after retiring. With greater spiritual needs, many of them are no longer content with being busy caring for grandchildren at home; instead, they prefer to travel and explore the beauty of China - an opportunity they may have missed in their youth due to limited money or time.

The Tian couple is currently staying at a wellness sojourn hotel branch in the tropical region of southern Yunnan. They plan to return to their hometown in Hunan when the weather warms up, and later, when summer comes, head to cooler places.

"This is truly the life I've been longing for," Tian said with a smile on his face.

Better serve

As more and more seniors hit the road, the Chinese government and the tourism industry are making greater efforts to better serve this group.

In December 2024, China released a set of guidelines aimed at deepening the country's elderly care service reforms, advocating for the development of silver tourism and a long-term stay market, and promoting the establishment of wellness sojourn destinations tailored to local conditions.

Encouraged by the government, many regions in China have begun projects related to the wellness sojourn of seniors. A service platform named "Dong Nan Xia Bei" being built under the effort of Beijing Association of Senior Care Industries, for instance, has gathered information on approximately 144 retirement travel and long-term stay agencies across the country. Through this platform, the elderly can explore options based on their needs and preferences, such as geographical locations and pricing, allowing them to choose the agencies that best suit them, the People's Daily reported in March.

Data from China Railway showed that in 2024, Chinese railway departments operated 1,860 tourist trains, with senior travelers making up nearly 80 percent of the passengers. For elderly travelers looking for short trips, the "silver-haired trains" have become an ideal choice.

The "silver-haired train" that the Zhao couple took to Wuxi featured staff to assist with luggage, offered light and easily digestible meals, and stocked common medications on board. "This spring, we will continue launching similar tourist trains to popular flower-viewing destinations near Shanghai," a staff member at China Railway Shanghai Group told the Global Times.

Emerging industry

China, where people aged 60 and above now exceed 20 percent of its population, expects this figure to reach 30 percent by 2035, with the elderly population to exceed 400 million by then, according to the National Health Commission.

"This represents a huge [market] potential in sightseeing, cultural entertainment, and activities, thereby creating a comprehensive tourism industry chain tailored for the elderly," Peng said.

Peng said that, at present, this rapidly expanding market still has many areas that require improvement. He calls for collaboration between the government and the industry to enhance regulation and establish standards.

The Tian couple shared some inconveniences they encountered while staying at branches of their wellness sojourn hotel agency. "Only some of the branches are equipped with handrails and accessible pathways, which are not very friendly for the guests with mobility issues," Tian said. "The agency did not purchase insurance for us, nor did they have partnerships with medical institutions."

Nonetheless, Tian expressed a general satisfaction with his stays at the hotel branches with his wife, as well as this emerging industry as a whole.

As the sun began to set, Tian and Long wrapped up their leisurely stroll and returned to their hotel in Yunnan. It was a warm and comfortable day. Long lay on the bed and carefully selected a few photos they had taken earlier that day to share in their family WeChat group.

"The scenery here is beautiful, and our hotel is quite nice!" she wrote, accompanied by a smiling emoji at the end.

