Wearable incense: Hexiang beads

People's Daily Online) 15:36, March 21, 2025

Hexiang beads are traditional ornaments crafted by hand using natural spices and medicinal herbs, following ancient techniques.

They emit an elegant and long-lasting fragrance, offering both calming and health benefits. They can be worn on the wrist or neck, or used as refined indoor decorations, embodying the essence of Eastern incense culture.

