'Spring break' announced by some schools amid consumption-boosting push

March 21, 2025

Students fly kites at a flowering canola field in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 17, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

Some universities and schools in various Chinese cities have announced a short "spring break" during April, as the government recently released special consumption-promoting initiatives that encourage educational institutes to explore spring or autumn breaks if the conditions allow.

The Beijing Information Science & Technology University issued a notice recently saying that the university will give students a "spring break" from April 7 to 13 so that they can put down textbooks, walk out of campus and step into nature.

In order to enrich the short break, the university has offered activities such as visiting red revolutionary bases, a tour of the Beijing Central Axis, encouraging students to gain new knowledge and keep updating themselves, and exchange programs with foreign students.

On March 18, the education authority of Lichuan city, Central China's Hubei Province, announced it will give primary and middle school students a two-day spring break, which can be connected with the upcoming Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on April 4, media reported.

"With a spring break, students can go around, take a look at the surroundings, experience nature, and visit places of interest and historical sites. In fact, this will bring them great rewards," a teacher surnamed Li at a primary school in Lichuan told the Global Times on Thursday.

A new plan to expand consumer spending unveiled on Sunday is expected to encourage consumption and drive economic growth in China. The plan encouraged localities with the necessary conditions to explore, in light of their actual situations, the establishment of spring and autumn breaks for primary and middle schools.

During this year's two sessions, Pang Yonghui, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress said he also suggested expanding spring and autumn vacations nationwide, media reported.

Pang believes such a move can provide more travel options for the public, especially for family trips, while parents can take paid leave during the spring and autumn vacations to accompany their children. At the same time, the spring and autumn vacations can also boost holiday tourism consumption.

