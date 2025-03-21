Students ditch libraries for fun, focus of theme parks

10:17, March 21, 2025 By Yu Ran ( China Daily

A woman reads in a park in Kunming, Yunnan province. (Li Jiaxian/China News Service)

An unexpected trend is sweeping China as students flock to Disneyland, Universal Studios and other theme parks not for the thrill of the rides, parades or fairytale magic, but to find relaxing places to study.

Li Xishan, a PhD student at Beijing Medical University, spends most of her days buried in textbooks, research papers, and preparing for tough exams. The pressure is relentless, and the long hours in the library often leave her exhausted and mentally drained, she said.

"If I'm going to spend hours studying, why not do it somewhere more exciting? At least this way, I can take a break by watching a parade instead of staring at the same library walls," said Li, who has an annual pass to Universal Studios Beijing.

She quickly calculated that if she visited at least three times a year, the cost would be justified. And if she went more frequently, she could maximize the value of her pass while also giving herself much-needed breaks from the medical school campus.

Li has developed a familiar routine. She arrives at the park early in the morning, before the crowds become overwhelming. Finding a quiet spot near Peet's Coffee shop, she sets out her study materials, orders a cup of coffee, and dives into her textbooks.

Surprisingly, the noise of happy families and excited children helps her concentrate, she said. "It's different from the silence of a library, as it's a kind of 'white noise' that keeps me from feeling too isolated," said Li.

After several hours of study, she has a well-deserved break. Sometimes, she takes a short stroll to stretch her legs, passing by roller-coasters and hearing the thrill-seekers scream in delight. Other times, she catches a street performance or sits by the lake, enjoying the view.

"Seeing other people have fun reminds me that life isn't just about exams and research," she said.

By mid-afternoon, she settles into another spot, often near the Hogwarts Castle, located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park, where she can spread out her notes and review case studies.

Friends and classmates often ask her why she doesn't just study in the library or a coffee shop.

"The library makes me feel trapped, and cafes get expensive if I sit there all day," she said. "But here, I can study, take breaks, and even get a bit of exercise — all for the price of an annual pass."

Her study habits have inspired some of her classmates to join her. Together, they formed an informal study group, meeting at different spots in the park, and motivating each other.

Alone in a crowd

Most of those who study in theme parks have annual student passes. An annual student pass for Universal Studios is 988 yuan ($136), and for Disneyland 1,399 yuan.

Ye Shuyan, a 20-year-old medical student at Shanghai University, likes to study at Disneyland.

She lives off-campus, and struggles to concentrate when she studies in her apartment, which she said is filled with distractions. With an annual pass and Disneyland's proximity to her university, Ye has combined her love of the theme park with her study routines.

"Disneyland provides the perfect balance of fun and focus," she said, adding she can study or review material while taking breaks in the park and enjoying the sights and sounds.

Ye typically spends her afternoons and evenings studying in the quieter corners of Disneyland's restaurants or outdoor seating areas. These spots, often overlooked by visitors, offer peace and quiet and views of the park's serene surroundings.

"The ambience is so different from a typical study space. The colorful environment and playful decorations spark my creativity, and I feel at ease," said Ye, pointing out there are many food options available.

She added: "There are moments when I feel like taking a break and riding the rollercoaster or watching a parade, but I set goals for myself first. I don't allow myself to play until I've completed my study goals for the day. It keeps me on track," she said.

The growing trend of studying in unconventional spaces reflects the changing needs of students, who are increasingly seeking environments that promote creativity, relaxation, and focus. Disneyland's festive atmosphere offers a welcome respite from the pressures of academic life, allowing students to recharge before diving back into their studies.

However, Ye said that Disneyland isn't for everyone and it represents a new way of thinking about study environments.

The park's blend of leisure and focus allows her to take breaks without feeling guilty and to approach her studies with a more positive attitude, she said.

Feed your head

Her approach is shared by Zhao Xinyue, who, while waiting in line one day, saw someone memorizing words from an iPad. From then on, she too began using Disneyland as her study spot, visiting the park five to six times a month.

Zhao, a computer science student at Nanjing University, began searching for internships in Shanghai in October 2024 and blends her passion for the theme park with her academic preparations for interviews.

Living near Shanghai's Metro Line 11, Zhao finds it easy to reach Disneyland. Her study is typically done during quiet moments in the park, such as early in the morning, or while waiting in line for restaurants, or events in tents. She finds this peaceful.

Even the lively music played in the park doesn't distract her.

"The music in the background actually makes me feel happy and relaxed, which helps when I'm doing tasks that require creativity or repetitive work," said Zhao.

She added that Disneyland's joyful environment motivates her and makes her less stressed, which helps her stay productive.

She recalled one study challenge when she was struggling to debug a computer code.

"I couldn't figure it out, so I went on my favorite ride, the Pirates of the Caribbean. After a few rides, I had a breakthrough and returned to my code with fresh ideas," said Zhao.

While Zhao usually studies alone, she has noticed that other students are also using Disneyland as a study spot.

She believes that studying at Disneyland represents a shift in how young people approach their learning environments. Zhao said she has also tried studying in other locations such as libraries and classrooms, but has sometimes found those spaces isolating.

Off to work we go

Xu Han, a 28-year-old remote worker in Shanghai, has taken this idea even further — making Disneyland her weekly workspace.

With the freedom to choose where she works, Xu, an avid Disney fan, realized that the happiest place on earth could also be the most productive. Living just six metro stops away, she bought an annual pass and made Disneyland her No 1 work spot.

Xu's work day starts in the early afternoon. The vast green lawns of Disneyland, she says, are an ideal workspace — open, often sunlit, and filled with cheerful background music. She tackles her tasks with a sense of lightness that a conventional office could never provide. As evening approaches, she completes her work, rewards herself with a visit to her favorite attraction, and finally, a meal at Disneytown before heading home.

One might expect that working in a theme park would be full of distractions, but Xu sees it differently.

"Doing the hardest tasks in the 'happiest place' actually offsets some of the stress," she explains. The uplifting atmosphere, combined with Disneyland's energetic music, helps her stay motivated and focused.

Rather than feeling torn between work and play, she finds the contrast amusing and effective, and it transforms work from a burden into something enjoyable.

Occasionally, spontaneous performances by roaming musicians catch her attention. However, as these are not scheduled events — she allows herself a break to enjoy them before returning to work.

Xu said she has noticed others working or studying in the park, but hasn't interacted much with them. However, she believes the growing trend of studying or working in Disneyland reflects a deeper societal shift.

"Work and academic pressure have become overwhelming for many people. Having a space to unwind, even briefly, is essential," said Xu, who looks at it as a self-imposed method of motivation.

Xiao Ruan, a 25-year-old third-year architecture graduate student in Beijing, sees studying in a park not as a trend or a romantic notion, but simply as a practical choice.

"My dorm felt too cramped, and I didn't want to go to the library. Plus, I have a bit of a performer's personality — I focus better when there are people around," said Xiao.

She started going to parks when she began working on her thesis, drawn by the open spaces and, importantly, the sunlight. While some may picture her at well-known spots like Ditan Park or Shougang Park, she is just as likely to be found at a quiet green spot near her apartment. "I don't go often, only when the sun is out. I just like soaking up the warmth," she said.

Xiao's routine is simple: she finds a sunlit bench by a lake in a park, opens her laptop, and gets to work.

"Under the open sky, with a gentle breeze and the rustling of leaves around me, even the most daunting thesis work feels a little more manageable," said Xiao, who doesn't struggle with distractions. If she gets tired, she just takes a walk, enjoys the fresh air, and heads home, she said.

Beyond parks, she has tried other unconventional study spots, including high-speed trains, airports, and even airplanes, though parks always remain her top choice for studying.

"The time is shorter, and I don't always feel relaxed, but my efficiency is much higher. Still, when the sun is shining and the deadlines are looming, nothing quite compares to a quiet bench, a warm breeze, and a laptop under the open sky," said Xiao.

Compromise solution

The phenomenon of studying in unconventional places reflects the difficult situation faced by contemporary youth who are torn between the pressure to succeed and the desire for joy.

In a Chinese-style education system where "playing recklessly" is seen as a luxury, young people struggle with a paradox: indulging too much feels irresponsible, yet traditional learning feels suffocating. By choosing to study in a theme park, they seek a compromise — a way to balance academic expectations with entertainment.

This reflects the spirit of young adventurers who challenge conventions — not driven by results, but by a desire to explore.

"Choosing to study in the most chaotic environment while engaging in the most focused activity is an act of defiance against orthodox norms. Yet, like any adventure fraught with risks, this unconventional learning method may ultimately prove unsustainable," said Yu Hai, a sociology professor at Fudan University.

Yu added that the initial sense of freedom may eventually give way to guilt as academic pressures mount, revealing that, despite their attempts to break free, young people remain tethered to the very expectations they seek to escape.

"Studying at joyful places like Disneyland is more than just an experiment in efficiency — it is an unintentional act of rebellion, a search for new possibilities in a world that so often presents only rigid choices," said Yu.

