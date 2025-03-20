Chinese university develops country's first space mining robot

People's Daily Online) 09:18, March 20, 2025

China's first space mining robot has been developed at China University of Mining and Technology. Designed by Professor Liu Xinhua's team, the multifunctional robot has a six-legged structure with three wheeled legs and three clawed legs. This design is tailored for space's microgravity environment.

The robot is built to conduct geological surveys and collect minerals on extraterrestrial bodies, where effective drilling is crucial. On Earth, gravity naturally helps apply pressure for drilling, but with the Moon's gravity at just one-sixth of Earth's, and asteroids having even weaker gravity, keeping the drill stable becomes a major challenge.

To prevent drifting in weightless conditions, the team took inspiration from insect claws, designing special clawed legs for grip.

Professor Liu explained that the clawed legs use an array-style structure that enhances adhesion and stability in microgravity. This design not only allows the robot to anchor itself securely while sampling but also enables it to move efficiently.

The prototype has already passed its preliminary patent review.

According to Professor Liu, the team successfully tested the robot in simulated lunar soil conditions, where it demonstrated walking, anchoring, and sampling capabilities.

