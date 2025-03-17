HKSAR takes lead in developing robots to support national space missions

Xinhua) 10:59, March 17, 2025

HONG KONG, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Sunday announced that it has established the Hong Kong Space Robotics and Energy Center which plays a major role in the country's Chang'e-8 mission.

Led by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), the center under the InnoHK Research Clusters will develop a multifunctional lunar surface robot as part of an international collaboration project.

Yu Hongyu, director of HKUST Space Science &Technology Institute, said that the robot is equipped with dual robotic arms and is capable of deploying and installing instruments, collecting lunar surface samples and more.

The robot is designed to perceive the topography of the Moon as well as plan and change its paths. Another key feature of the robot is its ability to serve as a mobile charging station to charge various lunar surface equipment.

"In response to the Moon's low gravity and harsh environmental conditions, we are developing a software to ensure that the robot can autonomously adapt its posture and functions based on the environmental changes," Yu added.

Noting that Hong Kong has a solid foundation in basic research and development, Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry of the HKSAR government, said that the HKSAR government strongly backs local universities and research institutions in conducting aerospace technology-related research and supporting the country to become the world's leading spacefaring nation, and propelling Hong Kong's advancement as an international innovation and technology center.

