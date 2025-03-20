Bionic robots promote fishery development in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:01, March 20, 2025

Chu Yichen showcases underwater bionic robots at Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chu Yichen, a doctoral student at Northeastern University, noticed in a social practice that bio-robots can play a huge role in fishery and aquaculture industry, so he founded a bionic intelligence laboratory at school in 2021 and led the team to constantly develop and iterate products in the field of underwater bionic robots.

In November 2023, Chu founded Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. The low-drive bionic robot matrix and intelligent breeding management platform developed by the company have been applied in Dalian, Huludao, etc, northeast China's Liaoning Province, to promote the quality and efficiency of local fishery and aquaculture industry.

Staff members of Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. lower an amphibious bionic turtle robot into place at a fish farm in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 3, 2024. (Xinhua)

Chu Yichen monitors the motion trajectory of underwater bionic robot at Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Chu Yichen tests the performance of underwater bionic robot at Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chu Yichen assembles underwater bionic robotic gripper at Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Chu Yichen (L) and his colleague assemble an amphibious bionic turtle robot at Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A staff member operates a 3D printer at Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Chu Yichen (L) and his colleague showcase an amphibious bionic turtle robot at Lindong Bionic technology co., ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

This photo taken on May 3, 2024 shows an amphibious bionic turtle robot at a fish farm in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua)

