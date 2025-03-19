Hong Kong to hold 8th LegCo elections on Dec. 7

Xinhua) 10:14, March 19, 2025

HONG KONG, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Elections for Hong Kong's eighth-term Legislative Council will take place on Dec. 7 to pick 90 members, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), announced on Tuesday.

Prior to the polls, a by-election for the Election Committee subsectors will take place on Sept. 7 to fill 90 vacancies in the 1,500-strong committee.

Speaking before a weekly Executive Council meeting, Lee said the Election Committee should consist of 1,500 members, including 967 who are elected, and other nominated and ex-officio members.

Before the LegCo polls, there's a need to fill 90 seats among the 967 elected members, enabling them to participate in the nominations and voting for the LegCo elections within the Election Committee subsectors.

Details regarding the nomination period and specific arrangements for the two elections will be announced later this year.

Lee underscored the importance of ensuring the smooth execution of these two significant elections.

He has instructed the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau to prepare thoroughly and work closely with the Electoral Affairs Commission on various aspects, including public outreach, recruitment and training of personnel, polling arrangements, data systems, and security measures.

The goal is to conduct the eighth Legislative Council election in a fair, just, clean, honest, secure, orderly and efficient manner, selecting a new cohort of patriotic, capable and responsible legislators who are committed to serving the people of Hong Kong and the nation, Lee said.

