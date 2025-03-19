China-aided broadcasting, television center handed over to Seychelles

Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles Lin Nan speaks during a handover ceremony of the China-aided project of the Seychelles Broadcasting and Television Center in Victoria, capital of Seychelles, on March 18, 2025.

VICTORIA, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The China-aided project of the Seychelles Broadcasting and Television Center was officially handed over to Seychelles on Tuesday in Victoria, the capital of the Indian Ocean island country.

Constructed by Hunan No. 6 Engineering Co., Ltd., the project commenced in 2018, spanning approximately 5,600 square meters. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art broadcasting and television technical rooms, office spaces, and modern broadcasting system equipment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles Lin Nan said the China-Seychelles relationship serves as a model of sincere friendship, equality, mutual support, and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

She noted that the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing saw the two heads of state jointly elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, outlining a roadmap for future cooperation.

Lin emphasized the crucial role of the broadcasting industry in modern society, not only as a key channel for information dissemination but also as a driving force for cultural preservation, social services, and national progress. She said the official handover of the project marks a new milestone in China-Seychelles cultural exchanges and cooperation.

For his part, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif expressed gratitude to China for the project, calling it a testament to the strong friendship between the two countries. "Thank you very much to China for this gift. It is an indication of the strength of the Seychelles-China relationship," he said.

Afif also voiced confidence that the center will invigorate Seychelles' media industry, fostering growth and ultimately benefiting the entire country. "Seychelles looks forward to this wonderful collaboration between Seychelles and China," he added.

