Senior CPC official meets president of Seychelles

Xinhua) 09:55, September 03, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Monday met with President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China is willing to work with Seychelles to implement the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, continue to be partners that enjoy sincere friendship, mutual trust, mutual support and common development, and translate the traditional friendship into more practical outcomes, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Ramkalawan said Seychelles and China have enjoyed traditional friendship and fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that Seychelles will further expand practical cooperation with China in various fields and promote in-depth development of their strategic partnership.

