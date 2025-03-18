Trump taps airline CEO to lead federal aviation agency following mid-air collision
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday announced the nomination of Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the aftermath of the deadly mid-air collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger plane.
"Brian brings over three decades of experience in Aviation and Executive Leadership to this critical position," Trump said on social media.
The position requires Senate approval. If confirmed, he will lead the federal agency to cope with major challenges, such as shortage of air traffic controllers and the ongoing massive layoffs on federal employees.
The FAA said on Friday it is imposing permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and eliminating helicopter and passenger jet mixed traffic, following the National Transportation Safety Board's recommendations.
The federal agency's latest rules came over a month after the fatal collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet near the airport on Jan. 29, which killed 67 people.
