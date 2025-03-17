China's industrial output up 5.9 pct in first two months

Xinhua) 13:15, March 17, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 5.9 percent year on year in the first two months of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

In February alone, the industrial output grew 0.51 percent from January.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.79 million U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)