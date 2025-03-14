China releases reports on budgets, national economic and social development plans
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Two reports approved Tuesday at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress were released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.
The report on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2025 draft plan for national economic and social development has three parts:
I. Implementation of the 2024 Plan for National Economic and Social Development;
II. Overall Requirements, Main Objectives, and Policy Orientations for Economic and Social Development in 2025;
III. Major Tasks for Economic and Social Development in 2025.
The report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2025 has three parts:
I. Execution of the 2024 Central and Local Budgets;
II. Draft Central and Local Budgets for 2025;
III. Fiscal Reform and Development in 2025.
Photos
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
Related Stories
- Ministers highlight culture and tourism, ice economy development prospects
- Factbox: China's economy shows positive momentum amid policy support
- Commentary: Why China's economy deserves your confidence
- Interview: Economic resilience enables China to set impressive growth target for 2025, says German economist
- Innovations proposed to tackle industry's challenges
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.