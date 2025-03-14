China boosts financial support to spur consumer spending

Xinhua) 14:54, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China has announced a raft of measures to optimize consumer finance, aiming to stimulate consumption and improve financial services, the country's top financial regulator said on Friday.

The National Financial Regulatory Administration has called on financial institutions to diversify financial products, enhance digital and green finance solutions, and increase credit support for key consumption sectors -- including wholesale and retail, accommodation, tourism, healthcare and education.

Banks are encouraged to issue more personal consumer loans while ensuring risk control, optimize loan amounts, terms and interest rates, and explore the possibility of online credit card issuance and activation.

To improve the consumer finance environment, banks should standardize loan contracts, clearly disclose financing costs, and facilitate payment services for seniors and foreign visitors.

Authorities will also strengthen oversight to combat misconduct and protect consumer rights, according to the administration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)