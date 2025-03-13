AI robots emerge as hot trend in China's consumer market

Xinhua) March 13

CHONGQING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- As dawn broke over Taishan Mountain in east China's Shandong Province, a metallic quadruped robot was navigating the steep "Eighteen Bends," a 1,460-meter ascent, with a storage box strapped to its back.

While hikers struggled for breath, the agile machine deftly navigated around crowds, maintaining its balance and effortlessly carrying a 120 kg payload up the 45-degree incline. A video capturing the scene went viral on Chinese social media.

Deployed by a logistics company under the Taishan Cultural Tourism Group, this AI-powered robotic dog helps the Taishan scenic area manage tourist waste cleanup and assist with cargo transport while cutting logistics costs.

With Taishan Mountain's 8 million annual visitors generating 24,000 tonnes of waste, manual cleanup remains both costly and hazardous. "The robotic dog can climb mountains, wade through water, and overcome obstacles while carrying loads, significantly improving efficiency," said a company staffer.

This smart revolution unfolding atop Taishan Mountain is a vivid reflection of China's booming consumer robotics market. From the rapid sellout of humanoid robots to the soaring popularity of companion robots, these machines are evolving from novelty to necessity.

Industry projections indicate explosive growth, with China's humanoid robot market expected to reach 5.3 billion yuan (about 739 million U.S. dollars) by 2025. This figure is set to skyrocket to 75 billion yuan by 2029, capturing 32.7 percent of global sales, according to a 2024 humanoid robot industry conference report.

Government policies are further fueling the momentum of AI robots. A November 2023 guideline from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology emphasizes achieving breakthroughs in core robotics technology by 2025. Cities like Chongqing and Shenzhen are now funding projects that advance embodied intelligence systems, allowing AI to physically interact with the world.

AI robots are also meeting societal needs. In Chongqing, for example, 70-year-old stroke survivor Zhang Li regained mobility through the use of a wearable exoskeleton.

"These devices analyze joint movements to predict intent and adjust motor support, revolutionizing rehabilitation for the elderly and disabled," said Ge Chengjun, a marketing executive at a Chongqing-based medical technology company.

Beyond practical assistants, AI-powered robots are also reshaping the concept of toys and pets. One popular star is Sirius, a palm-sized robot dog that dances, responds to commands, and even wiggles its hips, captivating users with its interactive charm.

"It is a small, highly integrated, intelligent, four-legged robot that can understand and respond to human commands," said Kang Xiaohu, co-founder of Hengbot Innovation Ltd., the company behind the robot.

From mountain-climbing trash collectors to family companions, eldercare assistants to interactive pets, industry experts believe AI robots are gradually infiltrating China's consumer landscape. "This transformation goes beyond technological advancement, as it strikes at the very core of human needs," Kang said.

