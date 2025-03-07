Home>>
China to introduce interest subsidy policies to boost consumption
(Xinhua) 09:21, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out new interest subsidy policies on certain loans to ease financial burdens on individuals and businesses to stimulate consumption, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an said Thursday.
The fiscal interest subsidies will be provided to personal consumer loans in key sectors and business loans in industries closely related to daily life, such as catering, hospitality, healthcare, elderly care, childcare, and domestic services, Lan told a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
Lan said the policies will reduce financial pressure on consumers and lower the financing costs for businesses.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.