China to launch special initiatives to boost consumption

Xinhua) 09:31, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will launch special initiatives to boost consumption in 2025, including issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds of 300 billion yuan (about 42 billion U.S. dollars) to support consumer goods trade-in programs, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

