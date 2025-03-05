Home>>
China to launch special initiatives to boost consumption
(Xinhua) 09:31, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will launch special initiatives to boost consumption in 2025, including issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds of 300 billion yuan (about 42 billion U.S. dollars) to support consumer goods trade-in programs, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
