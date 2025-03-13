Oil paint brush industry thrives in Jingxian county, E China's Anhui

A female worker works on an oil paint brush at a company in Langqiao village, Langqiao township, Jingxian county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)

In early spring, as the morning mist dissipates over the mountains, the rhythmic hum of machinery fills the air in Langqiao village, Langqiao township, Jingxian county, east China's Anhui Province. At a factory of a local company, workers are busy fulfilling oil paintbrush orders from Europe.

"This batch of oil paint brushes is destined for Germany. Our products maintain a steady stream of international orders," said Gao Beichen, manager of the company. His firm currently employs over 50 workers, produces 30 million oil paint brushes annually, and generates average yearly foreign exchange earnings exceeding 2 million euros.

This success story isn't an isolated case in Langqiao township, where the oil paint brush industry, one of the county's pillar industries, began in the early 1980s, evolving from family workshops to large-scale production.

In 2015, the China National Light Industry Council and the China Writing Instrument Association awarded Langqiao township the title of "home of China's oil paint brushes."

Jingxian county is home to over 100 companies specializing in the production of oil paint brushes and related components. The county manufactures 68 million dozen oil paint brushes annually, accounting for over 60 percent of the national market share, with the export value reaching $85 million. It boasts a complete oil paint brush industry chain encompassing upstream and downstream enterprises.

The county has implemented incentive policies supporting enterprises' technological transformation. In recent years, it has allocated 12 million yuan ($1.65 million) to five projects related to oil paint brush enterprises and formulated a development plan for 2021 to 2025, outlining key tasks to promote the transformation and upgrading of the oil paint brush industry.

Additionally, the county has actively organized local brush manufacturers to participate in various exhibitions, including the Hong Kong International Stationery Fair and the trade fair Paperworld in Frankfurt, Germany, continuously enhancing the recognition and market influence of its oil paint brushes.

The booming oil paintbrush industry has also created ample job opportunities for local villagers, allowing them to maintain a livelihood close to home.

Gao Beichen, manager of a company in Langqiao village, Langqiao township, Jingxian county, east China's Anhui Province, checks the quality of oil paint brushes. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)

