Township in E China's Jiangxi revitalizes ancient calligraphy brush heritage through innovation

People's Daily Online) 10:02, May 14, 2024

Wengang, a township in Jinxian county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, is reviving its centuries-old calligraphy brush-making industry through a series of measures aimed at preserving traditional techniques, developing new products, and boosting cultural tourism.

The township has implemented initiatives to advance its renowned calligraphy brush-making techniques, introduce cultural and creative products, and integrate the brush culture with tourism promotion.

Calligraphy brush making has a history of over 1,600 years in Wengang. In 2021, the township's calligraphy brush-making techniques were listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in China.

1. A calligraphy brush company staff member promotes products during a livestreaming session in Wengang township, Jinxian county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily/Zhou Huan)

2. Photo shows a bird's-eye view of Wengang township, Jinxian county, Nanchang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Fan Zheping)

The calligraphy brush industry and its associated sectors employ over half of Wengang's 60,000 residents. The township boasts over 400 companies specializing in calligraphy brushes and related products, along with more than 2,200 workshops dedicated to the craft.

Making a calligraphy brush involves 128 meticulous steps, and in Wengang, brushes are mainly manufactured by family workshops.

"For thousands of years, local people made a living by making calligraphy brushes. The techniques have been passed down through generations. The township has consistently pursued the inheritance and innovation of calligraphy brush-making techniques," said Zhu Xisheng, head of the Jinxian County Calligraphy Brush Research Association.

However, Wengang calligraphy brushes experienced a decline in popularity during the 1980s due to the proliferation of low-quality, mass-produced alternatives, according to Zou Nonggeng, general manager of a calligraphy brush company in Wengang.

To restore the reputation of Wengang calligraphy brushes, local artisans concentrated on enhancing product quality, streamlining manufacturing processes, and re-establishing the brand's image.

Zou founded his calligraphy brush company in 1991.

"We invested over 8 million yuan ($1 million) in five years and distributed 500,000 brushes free of charge. The outcomes were remarkable. We discovered that brushes used in areas north of the Yellow River require a firm texture, while those used in areas south of the river should have moderate flexibility. Brushes used in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces should be soft. This enabled us to make and sell calligraphy brushes more effectively, catering to specific regional preferences," Zou said.

Over the years, Wengang has established a complete system encompassing the entire process of manufacturing and selling calligraphy brushes. In 2023, the sales revenue of calligraphy brushes and related cultural products in Wengang reached 8.25 billion yuan.

Currently, Wengang is home to 36 cultural and creative calligraphy brush companies, with a total annual output value of 1.1 billion yuan.

The township is also actively promoting the integration of culture and tourism development.

Zhoufang, a traditional village in Wengang, is home to numerous Ming and Qing Dynasty-style buildings.

The village has capitalized on its calligraphy brush heritage by establishing a village history museum and a cultural square, as well as developing study tours and experiential tours centered around the art of calligraphy brushes.

In recent years, Wengang has built several tourist attractions and cultural industry blocks. The township has also promoted the construction of four traditional villages and organized calligraphy brush competitions.

In 2023, Wengang welcomed over 82,000 tourists, generating more than 38 million yuan in tourism revenue.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)