Citizens transform tactile paving into colorful canvas in Lishui, E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 14:37, March 13, 2025

In Lishui city, east China's Zhejiang Province, a heartwarming scene has recently unfolded as passersby pick up brushes and paints to transform tactile paving into a vibrant canvas.

People paint along the tactile paving in Lishui city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The initiative was spearheaded by Fang Cunxin, a painting blogger and an optimistic, cheerful young woman with only one arm.

"One time when I was out, I encountered a visually impaired person attempting to cross the street. Because the tactile paving was obstructed, I accompanied the person for a while." This experience made Fang realize that in the city where she has lived for many years, she has rarely seen visually impaired people.

Fang started to pay attention to the city's tactile paving infrastructure. "Many tactile paths are occupied by bicycles, damaged, or have such dull colors that they go unnoticed." As a painting enthusiast, Fang thought that if passersby could leave their own artworks on the tactile paving, they could draw attention to the paths.

After securing approval from relevant departments, she embarked on this project armed with acrylic paints and brushes.

On the first day of painting, Fang had to call out from the roadside, hoping to attract more participants. On the second and third days, more than 100 people spontaneously joined this street art initiative.

"Initially, I only intended to paint 50 meters, but before I knew it, the artwork had taken on a life of its own and stretched much further," Fang said.

"Although they cannot see, we can use these colors to pave an intangible path for them. I will keep painting because this is a meaningful endeavor," Fang said.

