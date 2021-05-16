Pic story of blind student from Nanjing Normal University of Special Education

Photo taken on May 12, 2021 shows Zhou Wenqing at a library of Nanjing Normal University of Special Education in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Zhou Wenqing, a blind student from Nanjing Normal University of Special Education, recently received a tentative offer from Renmin University of China to pursue a master's degree in Applied Psychology. Born in 1998, Zhou Wenqing left hometown at the age of eight to pursue study opportunities alone. In 2017, she was admitted to Nanjing Normal University of Special Education to study Applied Psychology. Confronting the challenges that ordinary students could not imagine, Zhou still made her four-year college life rich and colorful. She passed through CET-6 exam, won the National Scholarship, the National Inspirational Scholarship and so on. Academically, she has kept being on the top of the list. After class, Zhou Wenqing studied broadcasting and has hosted for several times. Knowledge lights up the night sky. Zhou Wenqing uses her knowledge and warm heart to enlighten more hearts. She presided over a provincial key entrepreneurial project, developing a learning APP and a series of courses for disabled people. She also volunteered to be a teaching assistant at "Voice Dream" program, helping blind students practice Mandarin. "Along the way, I am grateful to the teachers for their tireless teaching, to my family and friends for walking with me." Zhou said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

