Band comprised of blind members pursues dream of music

A special band in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou province, has drawn attention as five out of the total six band members are visually impaired.

The band performs. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

During the daytime the band members busy themselves with their own jobs, such as delivering food or giving massages, gathering together at night to rehearse.

After Yang Zhi, guitarist of the band, lost his sight in an accident when he was young, he was accidentally enchanted by music and decided to learn to play the guitar.

Yang met Chen Changhai, now drummer in the band, when they were still students at the Guizhou Forerunner College. Their enthusiasm for music is what brought them together and made them consider establishing a band.

Chen had doubts at first as he couldn't play any instrument and visual impairment may make it harder to learn, but he was inspired by Yang’s story and meant to live college life to its fullest.

"The school helped us seek other members and gave us start-up funds of 10,000 yuan," Chen recalled.

"Since we have eye issues and aspire to see the light, we named the band 'Light Band'," said Chen.

The band rehearses. (Photo/Wang Xi)

Due to the eye disability, the members of the band, except for Yang who had learnt guitar before, would spend five hours or more to learn to play the instruments. Gradually, they started to give performances in the school.

After they graduated in 2014, the band was dismissed. From 2014 to 2016, Chen and Yang would still sing in the city to pursue their dreams of music, although they had to work to support themselves.

In 2016, Chen opened a massage parlor, where Yang also secured a job, in a bid to earn a living as well as prepare for the re-establishment of a band.

The band named "Zheergen", meaning always having faith even when surrounded by darkness, was established in 2018.

So far, the band has already composed six original songs. It hopes to launch its own albums in the future and tell the world of the band’s stories.