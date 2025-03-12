Store-led livestreaming drives revenue growth
A staff member of Suzhou Lingyun Craft Fan Factory sells fans during a livestream. (File photo)
As the digital economy and the real economy become more intertwined, livestreams held by brands or stores on their own online platforms have emerged as a dominant e-commerce model, providing businesses with new growth opportunities and demonstrating strong commercial and social value.
Unlike influencer or celebrity-led sales, these livestreams are typically conducted by store employees, professional hosts, or guest presenters who directly showcase, explain, and sell products to consumers.
From February 2024 to January 2025, the number of brands hosting livestreams on the short-video platform Douyin surged by 113 percent year on year. Among merchants generating revenue through livestreams, 69 percent relied on store-led sessions. More than 1,000 merchants achieved sales exceeding 100 million yuan (about $13.8 million), while 21,000 surpassed 10 million yuan.
In the first 11 months of 2024, livestreaming e-commerce in China generated 4.3 trillion yuan in sales, with store-led livestreams accounting for nearly 52 percent of the total.
Sheng Chun, a representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of fan making craft in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, founded Suzhou Lingyun Craft Fan Factory and the "Shengfengtang" brand with her husband in 1997. After more than 20 years of dedication, they now operate a production facility covering nearly 3,000 square meters, with a team of over 80 designers and artisans. In 2020, "Shengfengtang" entered the livestreaming market, and within three years, livestreaming on Douyin accounted for 90 percent of its total sales.
According to Douyin e-commerce data, in the past year, over 30,000 merchants surpassed 1 million yuan in their first-year livestreaming sales, while more than 162,000 merchants doubled their revenue.
In 2024, the number of agricultural merchants earning revenue through this model grew by 172 percent, with over 10,000 surpassing 1 million yuan in sales. Digital platforms have become a key channel for boosting sales of agricultural products.
"Store-led livestreams aren't just an extended sales channel—they are a bridge that fosters deeper connections between brands and consumers," said Wang Yixin, vice director of the China Association of Small and Medium Commercial Enterprises. Wang emphasized that e-commerce platforms play a vital role in driving economic flow and market vitality.
In 2024, livestreams held by stores on Douyin accounted for more than 30 percent of total livestreaming sales on the platform. For two consecutive years, store-led livestreaming has outperformed influencer-driven sales.
The rise of store-led livestreams has ignited new consumer demand. This model has not only lowered merchants’ operating costs but also created a direct communication bridge between brands, businesses, and younger consumer groups.
Photos
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
- Tea tourism gains traction in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
- Apple grower in E China's Shandong sells apples on short-video platform in fluent English
- Young livestreamers spark debate on ethics, regulation
- East China province gets poised for mid-year shopping spree via livestreaming
- Young village official promotes rural policies through livestreams
- Livestreaming boosts nationwide reach of products from SW China's Yunnan
- China's "porcelain capital" shines in livestreaming spotlight
- Livestreaming e-commerce develops rapidly in China's rural areas
- Livestreaming offers vulnerable new career opportunities in Chongqing
- Traditional skills revitalized by livestreaming in remote towns
- Pic story of livestreamer promoting succulent plants in Kunming
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.