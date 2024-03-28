Young village official promotes rural policies through livestreams

People's Daily Online) 13:54, March 28, 2024

Huang Qiyan, a villager official, explains rural policies through livestreaming. (Photo/Mao Liting)

In the office of a village committee in Dasi township, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Huang Qiyan, a village official born in the 1990s, went on a livestream. The session quickly garnered numerous questions from the audience.

Setting herself apart from other livestreamers, Huang does not sell products or put on a show, but explains rural policies to villagers.

Huang Qiyan, a villager official, explains rural policies during a livestream session. (Photo/Mao Liting)

During her livestreams, Huang maintains her composure and sincerely answers every question that comes her way. On average, she handles more than 100 questions per session.

In 2017, Huang started working in the village committee in Dasi township. With her own rural upbringing, she possesses a deep understanding of the complexities and difficulties associated with rural work.

"When villagers face issues regarding house construction, household registration, social security, and other practical matters, they require a clear understanding of the policies," Huang said.

She firmly believes that the promotion of rural policies is of utmost importance as it can eliminate any "blind spots" villagers may have, and empower them to effectively utilize and benefit from these policies.

Huang Qiyan helps elderly people with elderly care registration. (Photo/Mao Liting)

In June 2023, Huang began hosting daily lunchtime livestreams to answer a wide range of questions about rural policies.

With her unique approach, Huang has attracted over 20,000 followers. By addressing concerns and clarifying doubts, she has pioneered a new model of rural policy promotion, allowing a greater number of villagers to learn, understand, and benefit from these policies.

Huang Qiyan (center) and a colleague explain policies to a villager. (Photo/Mao Liting)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)